AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.19 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 52.03%.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of MITT stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 250,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,991. The stock has a market cap of $177.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MITT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 72,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 907,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MITT. StockNews.com lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.

