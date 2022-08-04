AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.19 EPS

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($2.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 52.03%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of MITT stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.40. 250,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,991. The stock has a market cap of $177.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $13.49.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.
Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MITT. StockNews.com lowered AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AG Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.38.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-qualifying mortgages loans, government-sponsored entity non-owner occupied loans, re/non-performing loans, land related financing, and agency residential mortgage-backed securities; and commercial investments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.