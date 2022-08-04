AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Down 18.6% in July

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 6,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance

UAVS traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.67. 5,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,574. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 292.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of AgEagle Aerial Systems

In related news, CEO Barrett Mooney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,125 shares of company stock worth $111,031. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAVS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 407,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 164,732 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 4,657.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 679,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 665,123 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Company Profile

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc engages in designing and delivering autonomous unmanned aerial systems for the energy/utilities, infrastructure, agriculture, and government industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones and Custom Manufacturing; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS).

Featured Stories

