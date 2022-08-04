Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Position Increased by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned 0.11% of Agree Realty worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,282,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,170,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 739,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,667,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,322,000 after purchasing an additional 615,858 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,210,000 after purchasing an additional 581,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,515,000 after purchasing an additional 332,210 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.62 and a 12 month high of $79.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 148.68%.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

