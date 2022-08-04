Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $79.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.68%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Agree Realty by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period.
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
