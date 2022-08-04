Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Holdings Raised by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,151 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Air Lease by 3.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 6.8% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 42,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 138.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

Air Lease Price Performance

NYSE AL opened at $37.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -54.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,882,264.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.