Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.20-$10.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.20-$10.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Shares of APD traded up $12.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.73. 1,767,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,023. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.43.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after acquiring an additional 342,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,261,000 after acquiring an additional 36,390 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 680,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,114,000 after acquiring an additional 95,800 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 39.5% during the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 539,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,834,000 after purchasing an additional 152,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 285,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,246,000 after purchasing an additional 76,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

