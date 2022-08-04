Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.47.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.94. 229,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,151,935. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.75 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $2,160,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $346,052.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $482,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 266,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

