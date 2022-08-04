AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from C$35.50 to C$20.00. The company traded as low as C$13.55 and last traded at C$13.59, with a volume of 161469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.30.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares started coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.86.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.60 per share, with a total value of C$202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,817,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$75,146,401.20.

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. The firm has a market cap of C$368.18 million and a P/E ratio of 6.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.11.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$221.17 million. Research analysts forecast that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

