AirSwap Price Down 0.4% This Week (AST)

AirSwap (AST) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0889 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AirSwap has a total market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,623.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003904 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00127795 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00032019 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004415 BTC.

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap. AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AirSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

