Akerna (KERN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 10th. Analysts expect Akerna to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Akerna had a negative net margin of 207.74% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Akerna to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akerna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.80. Akerna has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akerna stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Akerna Corp. ( NASDAQ:KERN Get Rating ) by 133.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.89% of Akerna worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KERN shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Further Reading

