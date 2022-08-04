Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share.

Alamo Group Trading Up 4.1 %

ALG stock traded up $5.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.19. 35,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,845. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.99. Alamo Group has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $160.71.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

In other Alamo Group news, Director Robert P. Bauer bought 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.99 per share, for a total transaction of $56,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,878.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 40.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.