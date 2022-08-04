Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.66 EPS

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.66, Fidelity Earnings reports. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Albemarle updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.25-$22.25 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $19.25 – $22.25 EPS.
Albemarle Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $4.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,189,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,791. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day moving average of $215.70. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $169.93 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.58.
Albemarle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Albemarle by 14.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after acquiring an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,831,000 after purchasing an additional 34,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $7,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.
