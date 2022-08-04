Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ACI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. The stock had a trading volume of 123,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $108,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 151.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.