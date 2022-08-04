Alchemy Pay Hits Market Cap of $75.37 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $75.37 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00284355 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00124925 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00076513 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000305 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,875,178,615 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

