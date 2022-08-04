Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.11 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

ALEX stock opened at $19.31 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. Alexander & Baldwin has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 222.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 66,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

