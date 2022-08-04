Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Alkami Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.53. 19,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,402. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.53. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKT. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

Insider Activity at Alkami Technology

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

In related news, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,329.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $83,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,402.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 284,779 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,244 shares of company stock valued at $550,488. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

