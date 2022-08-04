Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Alkami Technology updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALKT traded up $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.53. 19,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,402. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 0.53. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.23 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
A number of research firms have recently commented on ALKT. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,662,000 after buying an additional 92,155 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 23,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
