Alleghany Corp DE Purchases 101,000 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alleghany Corp DE raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 4.9% of Alleghany Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Alleghany Corp DE owned about 0.28% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $153,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $8.44 on Thursday, reaching $254.15. 5,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,388. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

