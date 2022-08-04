Alleghany Corp DE Purchases 165,000 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Alleghany Corp DE increased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the quarter. Service Co. International comprises 2.5% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE owned 0.76% of Service Co. International worth $80,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after purchasing an additional 591,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,904,000 after acquiring an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,555,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after acquiring an additional 157,254 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,748,000 after acquiring an additional 92,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,767,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Service Co. International Stock Performance

NYSE SCI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.71. 8,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,891. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.49. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,783,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,121,968.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,279. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.