Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT stock traded down $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $114.58. 5,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $108.99 and a 12 month high of $215.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average of $147.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 57.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 13.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.33.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

