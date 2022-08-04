Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44), Fidelity Earnings reports. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 7.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of ALGT stock traded down $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $114.58. 5,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $108.99 and a 12 month high of $215.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average of $147.60.
In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at $907,071.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,544.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.33.
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
