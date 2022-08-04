AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE AWF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 5,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,336. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.