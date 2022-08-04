Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. Piper Sandler currently has $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ally Financial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.64.

Ally Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

