Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT Raised to $250.00 at Chardan Capital

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Chardan Capital from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.53.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 49.3 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $212.01 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $220.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.67). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company had revenue of $224.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $263,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

