Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.61 Million

Alpha Quark Token (AQT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 4th. Alpha Quark Token has a market capitalization of $38.06 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Quark Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00006333 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,557.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003969 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00128441 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004425 BTC.

About Alpha Quark Token

AQT is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,640,784 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alpha Quark Token’s official website is alphaquark.io.

Alpha Quark Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

