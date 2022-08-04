Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of SouthState Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Alphabet by 23.7% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $118.78 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.87 and a 200-day moving average of $138.73.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

