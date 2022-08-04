Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Price Target Increased to $79.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AYX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a maintains rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a maintains rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NYSE:AYX opened at $60.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $81.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,590,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

