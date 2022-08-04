Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 69.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATUS. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of ATUS stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 255,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,082. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $30.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 95.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 54.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.