Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $11.00. The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $10.65. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Altice USA shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 86,464 shares.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATUS. Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. New Street Research upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altice USA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Altice USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,554,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,253,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,303 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,822,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,302,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,460,000 after purchasing an additional 263,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,968,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

