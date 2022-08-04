Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Upgraded by New Street Research to Buy

New Street Research upgraded shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Altice USA from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Altice USA by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 45,443 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Altice USA by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 58,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.