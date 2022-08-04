Altice USA’s (ATUS) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.87.

Altice USA Stock Up 5.1 %

Altice USA stock opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $30.08.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.09). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altice USA will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 1,011.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

