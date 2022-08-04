Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stake Boosted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE MO remained flat at $44.23 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,657,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 371.13%.

About Altria Group

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.