AM Investment Strategies LLC Acquires 493 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 208,208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.1% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 20,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

NYSE DIS opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $198.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

