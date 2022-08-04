Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMADY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($76.29) to €69.00 ($71.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.89) to €53.00 ($54.64) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($70.10) to €65.00 ($67.01) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $57.98 on Friday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

