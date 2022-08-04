Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) CFO Jason Darby Sells 4,404 Shares of Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) CFO Jason Darby sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $101,556.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Darby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jason Darby sold 4,317 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $90,657.00.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMAL opened at $23.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $728.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.83. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,821,000 after buying an additional 27,955 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 388,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 58,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

