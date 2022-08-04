Ambire AdEx Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (ADX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Ambire AdEx has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Ambire AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC on major exchanges. Ambire AdEx has a market capitalization of $26.44 million and $1.89 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ambire AdEx alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,911.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00127967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00031969 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

About Ambire AdEx

Ambire AdEx is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,557,524 tokens. The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambire AdEx is www.ambire.com. Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ambire AdEx

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambire AdEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambire AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambire AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambire AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.