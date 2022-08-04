Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AMCR. CLSA initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Amcor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Amcor stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,503,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amcor news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock worth $12,057,859. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amcor

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 1,680.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Amcor by 24,433.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

