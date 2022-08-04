Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $99.00. Citigroup currently has a maintains rating on the stock. Amdocs traded as high as $88.28 and last traded at $88.06, with a volume of 4571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,803,000 after acquiring an additional 20,304 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,016,000 after buying an additional 36,502 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.
Amdocs Stock Performance
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 12.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Amdocs Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 35.43%.
Amdocs Company Profile
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.
