Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. VanEck Agribusiness ETF makes up about 1.1% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $21,768,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,367,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,211,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,000,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 106,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 78,743 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.64. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $109.19.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

