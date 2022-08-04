Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 200,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $490,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SRLN stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 25,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,898. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $46.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84.

