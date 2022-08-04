Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Purchases 129 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.61. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,309. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

