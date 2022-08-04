Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,022.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.70.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.17. The stock had a trading volume of 216,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,880,535. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $457.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.16.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

