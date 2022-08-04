Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMRC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.15.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,082. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.22. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $40.73 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 5.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameresco by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,359,000 after purchasing an additional 26,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ameresco by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,710,000 after purchasing an additional 459,950 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Ameresco by 35.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,136,000 after buying an additional 291,408 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Ameresco by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 887,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,547,000 after buying an additional 135,021 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

