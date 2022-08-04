American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.21-$2.27 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

AAT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.95. 7,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,814. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $28.38 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.45 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at American Assets Trust

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Assets Trust from $34.50 to $25.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded American Assets Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.25.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,610,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,357,049.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,610,784 shares in the company, valued at $194,357,049.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 1,197 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $38,483.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,766,284.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 111,197 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,684 in the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,328,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,564,000 after buying an additional 146,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,526,000 after purchasing an additional 339,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 739,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 82,543 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 195,424 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

