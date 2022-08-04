American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,185 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.54% of American Campus Communities worth $120,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 134.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.59.

Insider Activity at American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities Stock Performance

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 63,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,526. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.82 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.71.

American Campus Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.