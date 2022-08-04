American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Up 23.4% in July

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 583,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

NYSE:AEL opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.06. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 42.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.8% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 43,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.