American Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 6,250 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 707.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,558,000 after buying an additional 289,632 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 97,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.89. 15,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,091,611. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.