American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.25

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.25 and traded as low as $15.34. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 1,583 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com lowered American Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24.
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
