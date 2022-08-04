American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.25

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.25 and traded as low as $15.34. American Realty Investors shares last traded at $15.34, with a volume of 1,583 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.24.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors ( NYSE:ARL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Further Reading

