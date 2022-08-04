American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

American States Water Price Performance

American States Water stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.32. 8,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,278. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 12-month low of $71.22 and a 12-month high of $103.77.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). American States Water had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 65.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American States Water

In other news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $529,935.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 2,152.9% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 33.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter worth about $82,000. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American States Water

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Further Reading

