American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Earnings Results

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01), RTT News reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. American Superconductor updated its Q2 2022 guidance to –$0.23 EPS.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of AMSC stock traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,726. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $155.20 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Activity at American Superconductor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $194,870.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,973.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $118,401.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,110 shares of company stock worth $436,477. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

