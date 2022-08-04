American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.25. 8,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,766. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.43 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Articles

