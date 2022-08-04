American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $300.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $282.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.69.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $269.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,766. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

